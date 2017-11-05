Two arrested for illegal possession of abalone, Caledon

While performing their duties in line with our Back to Basic policing principals, vigilant members attached to Caledon SAPS reacted on information and arrested two suspects for the illegal possession of abalone in Caledon.

On 3 November 2017, at about 11:00 Caledon police members received a complaint about a suspicious smell that was coming from a premises in Ian Toerien Street, Caledon Industrial, Caledon.

They searched the premises and discovered the abalone and cooking and drying equipment. Two suspects age 29 and 32 were arrested and detained.

67 258 Units of abalone with an estimated street value of R5 million, 6 48kg gas cylinders, 22 plastic tubs, one thermometer, two stainless steel burners , 3 1500l Jojo water tanks, one fridge , two deep freezers, 141 dry racks and digital scale and fans were seized.

The arrested suspects are due to appear in the Caledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday 16 November 2017, on charges of illegal possession of abalone.

