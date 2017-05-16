Two alleged suspects killed in Bellville crash with truck

Two alleged suspects were killed this morning when a truck collided with their vehicle on Modderdam Road near Sax Circle in Bellville South, Cape Town.

Shortly before 5 am, paramedics from ER24, Metro Ambulance Services and Metro Rescue arrived on the scene where they found an articulated truck and light motor vehicle that collided with each other.

A man was found trapped inside the light motor vehicle and another outside of it. The occupant found outside the vehicle showed no signs of life and was declared dead. The other was rescued by Metro Rescue and Fire Department. He later succumbed to his injuries inside the ambulance.

The driver of the truck was assessed on scene, but found with no injuries. Due to the collision, a large amount of diesel spillage occurred and local authorities set up a system to contain the spillage.

It is understood the intersection near Sax Circle will be closed for some time due to investigations and cleanup operations.

The exact circumstances surrounding the collision is not yet known and will be investigated.

