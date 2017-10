On the afternoon of 7 October 2017, at around 17:30, police members reacted to shooting incidents which occurred in the Hanover Park area when they came under fire.

Three SAPS members were wounded and admitted to hospital where they are being treated.

Additional forces have been deployed to the area and a stern approach is being applied to quell the violence in the area.

Details of the members and their injuries are still awaited.

