Three injured in Noordhoek cash-in-transit robbery

Three security guards were injured this afternoon after an apparent cash-in-transit heist on Ou Kaapse Weg in Noordhoek, Western Cape.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene and found the vehicle lying on its side on the side of the road. Three men were found walking around on the scene.

Paramedics assessed the men and found that they had all sustained minor injuries.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to a private hospital for further care.

It is understood that the vehicle had been pushed off the road by another vehicle, apparently filled with several armed men.

Local authorities were on scene for further investigations.

South Africa Today – South Africa News