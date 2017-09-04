Three hijackers arrested, Nyanga

In order to prevent and combat crime that threatens the safety and security of the Western Cape community members, vigilant police members in Nyanga arrested several suspects for hijacking.

On the morning of 2 September 2017, three suspects, aged 21, 23 and 32, were arrested.

They were driving down Emms Drive, Nyanga, in a grey Audi that was reportedly hijacked in Guguletu during the previous week.

These suspects are due to appear in Athlone Magistrates’ Court on 4 September 2017, for the possession of a hijacked vehicle.

South Africa Today – South Africa News