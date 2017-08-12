Three arrested with illegal firearms, Khayelitsha

The vigilant Back to Basics approach of Harare and Khayelitsha SAPS members resulted in the arrest of five suspects for attempted robbery and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition in Khayelitsha.

SAPS members who were on vehicle patrols noticed the suspects on 10 August 2017, at approximately 11:00. One of them was carrying something that looked like a shot gun. When they noticed the police vehicle they climbed onto a Isuzu LDV.

A vehicle chase ensued and the suspects stop and abandon the vehicle. Members managed to apprehend three of the five suspects and no firearm was recovered.

Information that was gathered revealed that they attempted to rob residents in Site C, Khayelitsha when they were disturbed by police. The three suspects aged 20, 21, 22 from Mandela Park, Khayelitsha were arrested for attempted robbery.

On the same day during the evening at approximately 18: 00 Harare detectives took to task the three suspects who were initially arrested by Khayelitsha SAPS members. They led the members to 20 Block Mandela Park, Khayelitsha where they recovered three firearms including a total of 13 live ammunition.

The firearms recovered are as follows. A 9mm pistol with nine rounds, a Starlet pistol with two rounds and a riffle with two rounds with serial numbers filed off. Two suspects aged 30 and 33 were arrested for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. Once charged, all five suspects are expected to appear in Khayelitsha Magistrate Court.

Police detectives are gathering information in order to determine if the two incidents could be linked to each other.

Police management has praised the efforts by SAPS members to curb crime in Khayelitsha. They further encouraged them to approach every incident with the cautious mind for their own safety for we are faced with potential dangerous criminals.

South Africa Today – South Africa News