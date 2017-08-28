Three arrested after high speed chase, firearm seized

Three arrested after high speed chase, firearm seized

Three men aged between 26 and 41 years old are expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates’ court. They were arrested while driving a Nissan 1400 that is possible linked to ten cases related to bank followings in various areas in Cape Town.

Police followed up on information they received that the bakkie was driving from Gugulethu in the direction of Kuils River. The suspects sped off when they saw the marked police vehicle. A high speed chase ensued and the suspects’ vehicle collided with the police vehicle in Kleinvlei.

Three men were arrested and an unlicensed firearm was confiscated.

Police remain committed to bringing perpetrators to justice and to investigating all criminal conduct that endangers the safety and security of communities.

Illegal firearms are often used during gang violence and their removal from our streets boosts the police’s drive to protect innocent victims.

