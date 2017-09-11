The Mitchell’s Plain cluster boasts with 208 arrests

Police in the Mitchell’s Plain Cluster were out in their numbers this week to prevent crimes that threaten the safety of people in their communities.

Raids were conducted at houses which were identified as dens contributing to crime.

Drugs, stolen goods, wanted suspects and shebeens were the main focus during the operations.

A total of 176 suspects were arrested for drug related crimes during searches that were conducted at 50 drug houses. Two people were arrested on charges related to dealing illegally in liquor.

Five fines were issued, to the value of R3500, and 13 arrests were made in these cases. Two stolen vehicles were also recovered. Tracing operations led to the arrests of nine wanted suspects. Spaza shops numbering 426 were visited and four people were arrested for the illegal possession of firearms. Three firearms were confiscated.

No less than 32 cases of violence against women and children were reported, with four suspects facing arrest.

The Cluster Commander of the Mitchell’s Plain Cluster, Major General Gregory Goss, commended the members for their dedication in the fight against crime.

