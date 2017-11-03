Teenagers arrested after man gunned down, Delft

The Delft Station Commander, Brigadier Phindiwe Ntungele, praised the members under her command for their swift reaction in executing the arrest of three suspects in a murder case. On 1 November 2017, at approximately 16:30 Delft SAPS members on patrol were alerted of a shooting incident in process in The Hague, Delft.

Upon arrival on the scene in Dulles Street, they found the body of a 20 year old colored male with a single gunshot wound to his head. The members acted swiftly on information provided by the community, identifying the alleged suspects and the direction in which they had fled.

All other vehicles in the area were tasked to help with the apprehension and further information revealed that four suspects had boarded a taxi which was en route to Belhar.

At the corner of Delft Main Road and Stellenbosch Arterial roads the taxi was forced to stop and the occupants were searched. Three suspects identified by the community as the perpetrators of the murder were arrested and upon further investigation the members confiscated a 9 mm Taurus firearm hidden in the taxi.

The three male suspects arrested included a 14 year old scholar from a primary school in Delft and two other 16 year old youths.

A 30 year old male suspect was later also arrested after it had been established that he could be linked to the murder. All the arrested suspects are to be charged with murder and the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

They are due to appear in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on 3 November 2017.

The Station Commander thanked the community in trusting the police by providing the information that led to the arrest of the alleged suspects and to the recovery of yet another illegal firearm. This bond of trust is appreciated by the Management and Staff of the Delft Police.

By providing responsive, efficient and effective policing, in partnership with the community, the SAPS members ensured that the SAPS’s image was given a positive boost.

