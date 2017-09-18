Taxi strikes in Cape Town and Pretoria

Die Vryburger

Three taxi companies, Codeta, Cata and Retreat Taxi Ass, are stopping today in Cape Town because of frustration about motor vehicle seizure by the authorities as well as new laws that affect rental cars and election of the new management of the SA National Rental Car Board.

Thousands of commuters will be affected by the strike.

In Pretoria, the taxis are also participating in a march, and major traffic delays are expected, while many employees may not be able to get to work.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

