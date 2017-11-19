Taxi driver shot with assault rifle, man arrested, Bellville

Taxi driver shot with assault rifle, man arrested, Bellville

Eager to address serious and violent crimes that threaten the safety of the community, members of Bellville police responded to a shooting incident on the corners of Strand Street en Bill Bezuidenhout Drive in Bellville.

On the night of 17 November 2017, a 59 year old taxi driver was shot and wounded.

The vicinity of the crime scene was searched and following up on a tip off from the community, the suspect responsible for the attempted murder was arrested after he abandoned his weapon, an assault rifle and 23 rounds of ammunition.

The 28 year old suspect was apprehended and is being detained on a charge of attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

He is expected to make a court appearance in Bellville on Monday 20 November 2017.

