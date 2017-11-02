Suspects arrested after taxi driver, passenger robbed, Retreat

The vigilant Back to Basics approach of Steenberg SAPS members resulted in the arrest of four suspects before the complainant could lay a charge.

On 31 October 2017 at approximately 04:15 the 24 year old complainant, who is a driver of a blue bird taxi, picked up a client in front of a house in 6th Avenue Retreat. While he and a passenger were in the Toyota Avanza, about three unidentified males came to his vehicle and demanded the passenger to get out to be searched.

The suspects took the vehicles key and searched the vehicle while they pointed them with a firearm. They took the complainants tablet, navigator and other belongings and fled on foot.

Later the same day Steenberg SAPS members on patrol found the suspects, searched them and found the property on them.

While the complainant was busy opening a case at the police station, he identified the suspects as the police members brought them in. Four suspects between the ages of 22 and 26 were arrested.

A case of robbery with a firearm was registered and the suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates court once they have been charged.

