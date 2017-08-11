Suspect arrested with tik and mandrax, Mbekweni

A 26 year old woman from Drommedaris area in Mbekweni was arrested on 09 August 2017.

Mbekweni SAPS members received information from a community member about alleged drug related activities at a certain house in the area.

A search warrant was executed and the house and the person inside were searched.

In her possession the following drugs were found and confiscated. Four bags of TIK, one small bag of TIK, 14 half mandrax pills and seven quarter mandrax.

The suspect was arrested and will appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on 10 Agust 2017, on a charge of possession of drugs.

