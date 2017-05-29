Suspect arrested in Brackenfell with a large quantity of abalone

While performing their duties in line with our Back-to Basic policing principals, two vigilant members of the K9 unit apprehended a suspect who was caught in possession of abalone valued at approximately R 5 million this morning in Brackenfell.

The attention of the members were drawn to a while Mercedes Benz Vito van parked in the parking bay of a fast food outlet in Old Paarl Road Brackenfell, after two nervous looking men walk away from the vehicle. The members observed the situation and noticed that the driver of a Land Rover had also parked in the parking bay, got into the van and drove off. He was followed and ordered to pull over. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 60 bags filled with abalone.

The suspect, a 53-year-old man was arrested for the Illegal possession and transportation of an excessive amount of dry abalone without a valid permit and is due to make a court appearance in Kuilsrivier on Wednesday, 31 May 2017

