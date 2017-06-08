Suspect arrested for stolen batteries worth R80 000

The vigilance and swift action by members of Lentegeur police were enough to stop a criminal with suspected stolen goods in his tracks. During the early hours of 8 June 2017 a police patrol spotted a suspicious activity in Highlands Drive, Lentegeur where suspects were loading items into a vehicle.

Upon approaching the situation, the vehicle sped off and following a brief pursuit, the driver was forced to stop. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of five heavy duty industrial batteries. The driver could not offer an explanation for the possession of the batteries and he was arrested.

The investigation into the circumstances led the police back to the area where the other suspects, who by then fled the area were spotted. There a further 11 similar batteries were discovered, as well as implements to detach the batteries from where it was stolen, bringing the estimated total value to R 80 000.

The 36 year old suspect is due to make a court appearance in Mitchells Plain once he has been charged. His accomplices are being sought and the origin of the batteries is under investigation.

