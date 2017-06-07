Suspect arrested for murder of Minentle Lekhata (5)

The SAPS prioritized around-the-clock investigation into the brutal murder of Minentle Lekhata on 4 June 2017 in Lwandle led a group of detectives to a 35 year old suspect from the same area earlier today. He was arrested on a charge of murder and is expected to make a court appearance in Strand on 8 June 2017.

The police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the case is yet to be finalized and the finer aspects of the suspect’s apprehension cannot be disclosed at this stage.

The safety of children is a top priority for the South African Police Service and they will make every endeavor to ensure that offenders are brought to book to face the full consequences of their ruthless deeds.

