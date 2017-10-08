Successful SAPS operation brings calm, Phillipi and Nyanga

Successful SAPS operation brings calm, Phillipi and Nyanga. Photo: SAPS
The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula has congratulated the Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Khombinkosi Jula of the Western Cape and his team in squeezing the space for criminals.

The Police this weekend of 7 and 8 October 2017, worked around the clock in Phillipi East and Nyanga, in bringing about calm.

The weekend operations covered Phillipi East, where 18 people were killed and the neighbouring Nyanga. During the operations, a 30 year old suspect was arrested after being pointed out for a murder that occurred two weeks ago in the area.

“These types of operations must be the norm until there is a sense of security and comfort for our people as envisaged by the Freedom Charter.” Minister Mbalula said.

Police officers made other successes during the weekend operations, arresting 59 suspects for drug related offences, 10 for carjacking, 177 for rape, and 11 for common assault and GBH.

“Our people will never live in fear of criminals, Police must show all criminals that South Africa is not a failed state. The democratic government remains in charge as per the will of the people.” Mbalula added.

The Police, together with the Police Minister, Mr Fikile Mbalula are committed to ensure that all South Africans live in safer communities, where peace prevails.

