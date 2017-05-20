Students arrested in Cape Town for robbery

Performing their duties in line with our vision to create a safe and secure environment for the community, members of Cape Town Central conducted undercover patrols in the vicinity of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology yesterday afternoon where students are being targeted by a group of four robbers.

Within minutes apart two groups of two suspects each were arrested while attempting to rob students in close proximity of each other.

The four suspects, aged between 24 and 33, are being detained and are due to make a court appearance in Cape Town Magistrates court on Monday on charges of robbery.

Two will also face a charge of possession of drugs after a small quantity of drugs was found in their possession.

