Strong police presence and ongoing arrests , Marikana

0
Strong police presence and ongoing arrests , Marikana
Strong police presence and ongoing arrests , Marikana

With SAPS units deployed to execute operations in the Marikana informal settlement since Friday evening 30 September 2017, four arrests were arrested in the early hours of the morning of 2 October 2017, for various crimes.

Members of the stabilization unit following up on information apprehended two suspects aged 39 and 41 and confiscated a firearm as well as rounds of ammunition.

The suspects were arrested in Lower Crossroads and will appear in court soon on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Meanwhile the firearm has been sent for ballistic testing to determine if it has been used in the commission of a crime.

In a separate operation in the area, one other suspect was arrested for possession of a panga.

He will be charged for possession of a dangerous weapon. Police doing patrols apprehended another suspect for possession of drugs.

Police continue to maintain a strong presence in area.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 196 firearms seized during September, Philippi Eas... The recent spate of serious and violent crime experienced in areas such as Philippi East and the greater Nyanga area indicates that there are far too ...
Clamp down on ongoing drug smuggling, CTIA A female drug mule is the fourth person arrested on a TAAG flight from Luanda to Cape Town this month. The members of the Border Police at Cape To...
Marikana residents say they’ve lost faith in the p... Residents of Marikana informal settlement in Philippi, Cape Town, have lost faith in the police, community leaders told senior police officers after t...
1630 liters of liquor confiscated in raids, Gugule... On 29 September 2017, from 08:30 until 24:00 an integrated liquor operation was conducted in the SAPS Guguletu policing area, under the command of Col...