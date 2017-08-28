Stolen motor vehicles recovered, Cape Town

Stolen motor vehicles recovered, Cape Town

On 24 August 2017 police followed up on information thy received about a possible stolen Mercedes Benz that was standing in Kohn Laguma Street, Dieprivier.

Upon investigation it was discovered that the vehicle was stolen in Landsdowne in February 2017. No one has been arrested at this stage.

A Toyota Yaris that was reported stolen in Amanzimtoti was recovered in Louis Botha Avenue, Panorama on 24 August 2017. No one has been arrested at this stage. This is an on going police investigation.

Police remain committed to bringing perpetrators to justice and to investigating all criminal conduct that endangers the safety and security of communities.

Illegal firearms are often used during gang violence and their removal from our streets boosts the police’s drive to protect innocent victims.

