Stolen firearm recovered, man arrested, New Woodlands

Police attached to Lentegeur SAPS brought to justice a 38 year old suspect on 22 August 2017, when the man was found to be in possession of a firearm and ammunition without license.

During crime prevention patrols in New Woodlands, police noticed the suspect acting suspiciously when he saw the marked police vehicle. He tried to evade arrest, but police apprehended him.

A Luger 9mm short firearm with 15 rounds of ammunition were found in his possession.

It was later discovered that the firearm had been reported stolen in Beacon Bay, East London.

Removing illegal firearms and ammunition from our streets assists police to fight violent crime which often causes the death of innocent people.

