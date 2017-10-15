Stellenbosch pub shooting investigation continues

Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on the night of 13 October 2017, at a pub in Plein Street, Stellenbosch where a woman age 30 and a man age 40 were fatally wounded and another woman injured are under investigation.

The injured lady were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

A double murder and an attempted murder case was registered for investigation.

Anyone with any information about this fatal incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

