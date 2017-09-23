Station commander suspended over stolen weapons

A station commander and senior officers of the Mitchells Plain police station were suspended after 15 firearms were stolen at the police station.

Brig. Cass Goolam was suspended, along with another 13 members of his police station in connection with the disappearance of weapons.

The details of the suspension were kept secret, as the police regard this as an internal matter.

Meanwhile, the weapons are in the hands of people who have no peaceful intentions, and many people have been killed in gang violence in recent times.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

