Station commander suspended over stolen weapons

Die Vryburger

0
Brig. Cass Goolam - Image -Die Vryburger

A station commander and senior officers of the Mitchells Plain police station were suspended after 15 firearms were stolen at the police station.

Brig. Cass Goolam was suspended, along with another 13 members of his police station in connection with the disappearance of weapons.

The details of the suspension were kept secret, as the police regard this as an internal matter.

Meanwhile, the weapons are in the hands of people who have no peaceful intentions, and many people have been killed in gang violence in recent times.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Fishers march into government offices Hundreds of people from across the Western Cape gathered on Friday at the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) to protest the curr...
Drug mule bust with 100 bullets of swallowed cocai... Our efforts to target the drug trade in this province have once again proven successful when a 33 year old female was arrested at the Cape Town Intern...
Two child murder suspects arrested, Hanover Park In our quest to bring perpetrators of serious violent crimes to book, organised crime detectives accompanied by NIU members descended on several addre...
COSATU lays charges against Metrorail with Cape To... On Thursday, Tony Ehrenreich, Western Cape Provincial Secretary of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), laid charges against Metrorail...