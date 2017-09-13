South Africa: Cape Peninsula University protests violent

Screenshot: YouTube

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology had to get additional security measures in place after protest action.

Garbage has been thrown into roads, stones have been thrown at passing vehicles, and protesters even took a firearm from a security guard and subsequently assaulted him with a knife.

Protesters threatened to burn everything on campus if their demands were not met.

Among other things, they demand that four expelled students be allowed to study again, as well as better employee contracts for staff.

