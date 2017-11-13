Shoot out as 9 hijackers arrested, one wounded, Cape Town

Members from the Flying Squad and the K9 Unit through their ongoing efforts in ensuring that the festive season is safe, swiftly followed up on information about a hijacked VW Golf on a Kuils River case.

The members noticed the vehicle in Claremont main road and they observed a silver VW Golf that appeared to be following the hijacked vehicle.

Members of K9 Unit pulled over the hijacked vehicle and arrested four suspects aged between 24 and 26 years.

The Flying Squad members followed the silver Golf and pulled it over in Duinefontein Road, Manenberg. Two occupants jumped out of the vehicle in their efforts to evade arrest. The one suspect attempted to shoot at the police and when police retaliated the suspect was wounded in his leg.

Five suspects aged between 32 and 35 years were arrested. Once charged, the suspects will appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ court.

An unlicensed firearm and an undisclosed amount of money, as well as the vehicle, were confiscated in the second incident.

Police management are warning criminals that SAPS members are out there and ready to serve and protect the communities of Western Cape and will not be deterred.

