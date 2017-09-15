Serial rapist gets 2 life sentences plus 120 years

A serial rapist, Sikhangile Mki, who wreaked havoc among women in the areas of Delft and Khayelitsha appeared in the High Court in Cape Town for sentencing on 14 September 2017.

Mki was found guilty on various charges after a plea bargain arrangement.

The charges included 27 for kidnapping and 30 for rape in Delft and Khayelitsha.

The perpetrator is regarded as a serial rapist. His main focus was to rape victims and robbery, theft and assault were secondary crimes he committed.

This case was one of the most serious cases the court has dealt with. His reign of terror as a monster and sexual predator has ended.

It is clear that he had no respect for women and children.

He was sentenced to life and 12 sentences of 10 years each, which will run concurrently.

