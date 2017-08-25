Serial killer Cameron Wilson sentence hailed

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Khombinkosi Jula has welcomed the sentencing of 20 year old serial killer, Cameron Wilson at the Cape High Court today

.

Wilson was sentenced to four life sentences and an additional 71 years behind bars for a series of serious offences ranging from assault to rape and murder.

He was convicted in June 2017 for 13 out of 15 charges for crimes committed in 2014 and continued until 2016.

General Jula praised both the investigation and prosecution teams for a job well done.”Arresting suspects is one thing but ensuring they remain behind bars and pay their dues sends a strong message that the criminal justice system of this country is working. Some communities of Cape Town are safer with Cameron Wilson in jail serving a lengthy sentence”, says General Jula.

