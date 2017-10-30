Seminar to reflect on Garden Route ecological recovery following the Knysna fires

The Southern Cape Landowners Initiative (SCLI), will be hosting a seminar on 23 and 24 November in Knysna on the environmental recovery of the Garden Route ecology, following the devastating fires that swept through the area earlier this year.

The seminar will be co-hosted by the Garden Route Rebuild Initiative (GRRI), Eden District Municipality, the Southern Cape Fire Protection Association, Knysna Municipality, Working on Fire, the Nelson Mandela University’s Sustainability Research Unit and the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF).

In terms of an earlier SCLI seminar in 2017, this seminar will also reflect on other areas in the Garden Route such as Still Bay and Wilderness, falling out of the Knysna burn scar.

Focussing on all efforts aimed at rehabilitating severely affected natural habitats, along the sensitive coastline and inland areas, the seminar will reflect on:

• What has been done in terms of ecological rehabilitation since the fires swept through the area

• Find agreement on the current state of affairs

• Enlighten landowners and stakeholders on what is planned for 2018 and beyond

• Give recognition to those who participated thus far.

In an interesting development, all conservation efforts dealing with the areas affected by the fires, were consolidated into the Garden Route Rebuild Initiative (GRRI), and more specifically, the GRRI Environmental Work Stream.

In terms of the work conducted by the Environmental Work Stream, since June this year, several funding applications to national government have been completed for consideration, and final announcements will be made in terms of what was approved.

Planning to avert a further crisis

Given the impact of the fire on the environment, should there be no management of how the environment recover, chances are that the area will be severely affected by invasive alien plant regrowth, setting the scene for even higher fire risk, less available fresh water, and a reduction of biodiversity.

Who will be participating

All key stakeholders in the environmental sector in the Garden Route will be participating and/or presenting on what their roles are past/present/ future, and they include:

• All forestry companies

• Government departments

• Municipal authorities

• Media and government communication entities

• Private / public conservation bodies

• Academic and research entities

• Private and public landowners and land managers

Field visit: Brenton Corridor

Following a day of formal presentations, SCLI will host a field visit to selected sites in the Knysna burn scar.

The objective of the field visit is to:

• Update the media on physical changes to the environment following spring rains

• Indicate the effect that environmental intervention/rehabilitation efforts had on the environment

• Visit sensitive areas in the Brenton peninsula / Western Heads / Featherbed Bay areas to highlight where there are concerns/threats to the environment

• Secure interviews with environmental specialists

• Secure interviews with landowners and stakeholders

Weather and time permitting, the areas which will be visited include:

• Brenton on lake

• Featherbed bay

• Western Heads

• Brenton Peninsula

• Buffels Bay

The field visit will include a lunch in-field, and should be concluded by 14:00.

Caption: A seminar will be held in November to reflect on the Garden Route ecological recovery following the Knysna fires.

The Southern Cape Landowners Initiative (SCLI), is a public platform for landowners and land managers with an interest in the eradication and control of invasive alien plants, and the promotion of Water Evaporation Prevention (WEP) in the Garden Route. SCLI is supported by the Table Mountain Fund (TMF), a subsidiary of WWF SA.

WEBSITE: http://www.scli.org.za/

Cobus Meiring: The Southern Cape Landowners Initiative (SCLI)

Cell: 083 626 7619

Email: [email protected]