Security readiness ahead of planned taxi strike

Various units within SAPS Western Cape are bracing for the planned taxi strike scheduled to start on Monday, 18 September 2017.

Public Order Police (POPs), Flying Squad members, K9 as well as other units will be deployed at identified locations and taxi hubs in an effort to ensure safety and security for commuters and motorists.

The SAPS air wing will also be on stand by. The SAPS is working closely with other law enforcement officials from Metro police and Traffic services to prevent road closures and traffic disruptions.

We urge those participating in the strike, to respect other road users who are not part of the strike. “As law enforcement agencies we will not hesitate to act on those who break the law and infringe upon the rights of others.”

