SAPS seek help from the Army to combat crime

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula asked the SA Defense Force to help fight crime in central Transvaal and in the Western Cape.

Gang violence in the Western Cape has spiraled out of control in several areas.

According to Mbalula, crime has become a plague, and they (the SAP and SADF) will liberate the people who are living in fear.

Observers say the move is recognition that the police no longer have control, but doubt whether the severely weakened and undisciplined army can make a significant difference.

Furthermore, they find it noteworthy that apartheid has not been blamed for the increase in crime. “A plague it is, the question remains who are the people that commit the crimes or rather from what cultural group they came from?” One observer told The Vryburger.

