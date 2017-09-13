SAPS mounted unit patrol Grassy park, arrest drug dealers

The criminals of Grassy Park received a surprise on the morning of 12 September 2017, when members attached to Grassy Park SAPS held several operations in the precinct.

The SAPS Mounted Unit patrolled the streets of Grassy Park on horseback to ensure the safety of the general public and commuters.

In our endeavors to strengthen the relationship between the police and the community, the Sector Managers, with the assistance of the social crime prevention officer, followed up on information received and obtained search warrants to search the addresses of possible drug dens in Grassy Park.

A residence in Isaacs Way, Ottery, was searched and, after digging in the sand in the yard, a substantial amount of higher grade dagga was found, with an estimated value of R15 000.

Three male suspects, aged between 22 and 30, were arrested on charges of dealing, and alternatively possession of dagga.

At a residence in Keith Road, Ottery, the premises were searched and sachets and small transparent packets of dagga were found, to an estimated value of R5000. One man, aged 31, was arrested on charges of dealing and alternatively possession of dagga.

The Acting Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Christian Esau, says the police will put their focus on crimes heavily dependent on police action and police presence. In order to alleviate such crimes it is best to remove the criminals from the community and bring them to book.

Crime hotspots were also targeted. Several drug dens and people were searched in the broader Grassy Park area. The arrested suspects are due to make their appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on related charges, once charged.

Anyone with information on crime in Grassy Park is kindly requested to contact 021 700 3940 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111. All information will be treated as highly confidential.

