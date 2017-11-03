SANDF members arrested in vehicle hijacked at a house robbery, Delft

To participate in efforts to address the causes of crime, vigilant police members attached to the SAPS National Intervention Unit, who were performing patrol duties in Mfuleni, arrested three suspects with a vehicle which was presumed stolen.

On Thursday 02 November 2017, at approximately 12:00, the SAPS National Intervention Unit members were patrolling in Mfuleni when they heard on the radio that there was a vehicle that is being monitored by Crime Intelligence and that had been taken in Delft.

The members spotted the vehicle in the Mfuleni Main Road. They pulled over the vehicle, which fitted the description. When they tested the vehicle it was discovered that it had false number plates. The occupants of the vehicle, two men and a woman, were arrested.

The men had SA Army uniforms on and the woman was dressed in civilian clothing. They confirmed that they all worked for the army and they were between the ages of 30 and 47 years. The one carries the rank of Corporal and the two others, the rank of Fireman in the Army.

Once charged they will appear at Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court on Monday 6 November 2017 on charges of possession of a presumably stolen vehicle.

The vehicle had been taken from Delft on the evening of 24 October 2017.

The victim had just arrived home with his car and was busy closing the gate when three unknown black males forced their way into the yard. One of the suspects had a firearm and they went into the house and took clothing, a cellphone and vehicle keys before they drove off with the victim’s company vehicle.

