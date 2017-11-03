Robbery averted, 5 arrested with police uniforms, Somerset Mall

To ensure that offenders are brought to book, Somerset West police members acted on information when they were approached by members of the community and informed of a suspicious Red Golf 6 with five occupants who wanted to commit a robbery at the Somerset Mall.

These five suspects were arrested on Wednesday 1 November 2017, for being in possession of police uniforms.

According to reports, the vehicle was spotted on the N2 driving in the direction of Cape Town. The vehicle turned off the N2 and drove in the direction of Baden Powel towards Stellenbosch.

When the occupants saw the police they chased away and began to throw clothing out of the moving vehicle. The vehicle come to a halt in Somerset West, where it drove into a tree. All five suspects were arrested.

Inside the vehicle more police uniforms and reflector jackets were found. None of the suspects are employed by the South African Police Service.

A case of possession of stolen property is under investigation. The case continues. The five are expected to appear in the Somerset West Magistrates’ Court on the above charges.

The Station Commander of Somerset West SAPS, Colonel Mary Ann Williams, commended the members for the outstanding arrests, stating that many cases of robbery were being reported being committed by men wearing police uniform.

