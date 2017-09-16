Robbery and attempted robbery suspects arrested, Khayelitsha

On 12 September 2017 just after 17:30 a suspect was arrested for the pointing of a firearm In Harare, Khayelitsha.

The suspect, armed with a firearm, threatened the complainant at his residence and demanded R3000. The complainant feared for his life and approached several of his family members to assist him with cash.

One of the family members approached the police and the suspect was apprehended. A case of pointing of a firearm is under investigation.

A suspect was arrested on charges of armed robbery in Khayelitsha for a robbery perpetrated with a weapon or instrument other than a firearm.

The complainant from B-Block, Site C in Khayelitsha was walking in the area just after midnight on 12 September 2017, when a suspect threatened her with a knife and took her cell phone worth R500.

The complainant reported the matter to the police and sterling investigation by detectives led to an arrest.

The suspect appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court on 14 September 2017.

