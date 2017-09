68 tourists who visited Robben Island had to be rescued from the ferry Thandi on Friday after danger of high waves of water entering the boat.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, and the Thandi has been taken to Murray’s Bay Harbor.

The rainbow dream of Nelson Mandela has long since sunk, but visitors still like to see his prison cell.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

