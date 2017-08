Firefighters in the Cape Flats had to leave the area on Tuesday due to a crowd that appeared hostile. The police also had to exit the scene.

It took place in Pooke’s Forest, an informal squatter camp near Rylands.

More than 100 shacks were destroyed, and the Cape Council will determine how the people who are “homeless” can be helped.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

