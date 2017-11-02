Rape of resources, R5 million of abalone recovered, Brackenfell

A joint intelligence driven operation on Tuesday 31 October 2017, by members of the Hawks’ Marine group, Department of Agriculture Forest and Fisheries (DAFF) and Dog unit resulted in the arrest of two suspects aged 39 and 42 for running an illegal abalone processing facility.

The team followed up on information about a suspicious vehicle allegedly transporting abalone near Brackenfell.

The pursuit led them to an address along River Road, where an abalone processing facility was discovered, resulting in the arrest of the pair, and the subsequent seizure of over 40 000 units of abalone, weighing about 2233.5kg, which comprised of wet, dried and cooked units valued at just over R 5-million.

The pair is expected appear before the Kuilsriver Magistrate’s Court on 2 November 2017, to face charges related to dealing in abalone.

