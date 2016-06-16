Power to the People Patriotic Alliance disrupts DA Meeting VIDEO

Gayton McKenzie founder and leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) attacked the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Helen Zille at a meeting. Ranting and raving like a lunatic, shouting power to the people, cheered on by the followers. McKenzie said the people are suffering, and the DA did not care about the colored community. Children are dying, people have no homes and suffering in the cold. The man reminds us of Julius Malema, always criticizing.

The DA as always remained reserved and did not reciprocate to the abusive and destructive behavior of the PA followers who vowed to disrupt all meetings of the party. The PA are contesting the local elections and are hoping for a significant win in the Western Cape.

Voting for the PA political party would be voting for one criminal to another. Corruption, poor governance, and greed are the identified factors of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and the PA express a similar trait. The abusive and disruptive behavior at meetings is an indication of what power hunger politicians do for the sake of greed.

The people tend to forget that Gayton McKenzie might be a motivational speaker and string the voters along with the superficial voice of a better tomorrow. We need to remember that McKenzie was a convicted bank robber in partnership with Kenny Kunene, a former convicted fraudster, now a business person and socialite. The founders of the PA political party reminds the people that the same criminal elements of the ruling ANC are found in the PA.

The PA, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are always badmouthing other parties. The ruling party the ANC does the same, criticizes the former apartheid government. The similarity between these parties indicates that it is always easier to pass the buck. Where is the initiative and focus, where is the originality?

Once again, the uninformed voters are conditioned into believing the hype and empty promises and it all sounds wonderful but the reality it is another story. The big question is who will be voting for Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene’s political party the Patriotic Alliance.

