Policeman books out pistol and R5, commits robbery, Nyanga SAPS

SAPS Radio Control dispatched a complaint of a business robbery which had occurred at 35 Section N2 Gateway at a Somalian shop. The controller gave a description of a vehicle which had been involved in the robbery as a blue VW Golf with a particular registration number.

The Delft SAPS Crime Prevention Unit spotted a vehicle, which matched the description, in the Leiden area. They immediately gave chase and managed to corner the vehicle with its two occupants at Caledon Street, Leiden.

The two occupants were taken out of the vehicle and searched, whereupon two 9mm pistols with two magazines and 30 rounds were found in their possession.

It was then discovered that the one passenger was a police constable aged 24 years old, stationed at Guguletu SAPS, but working for the Nyanga Cluster Stabilization Unit. They also recovered two cartons of cigarettes (Chicago and JFK cigarettes) consisting of ten (20s) each.

When the police constable questioned confirmed that he went to book out the firearms with his 18 year old civilian friend (driver of the vehicle) at Nyanga SAPS. He later informed the SAPS members that he also booked out an R5 rifle and asked another of his civilian friends to keep it for him.

Members followed up on the information and recovered the R5 firearm with 20 rounds and a magazine hidden between a base and a mattress at the address given by the suspect. They then arrested the friend who had kept the rifle, for unlawful possession of a firearm.

The suspects, aged 18, 24 and 26, will face charges of business robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of suspected stolen property. They are expected to appear at the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on Friday 29 September 2017.

The arrest of a police member for the commission of a crime sends shock waves through the rank and file of the SAPS, but it also indicates that criminals will never find a safe haven in the SAPS.

