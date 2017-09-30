Policeman arrested with firearm stolen from Athlone police station

On the afternoon of 29 September 2017, at approximately 14:00 members from the Cape Town K9 Unit were conducting crime prevention patrols in Parow Street when they noticed a man entering a residence, which is a known drug house, in Parow.

At the time the Tygerberg Cluster Crime Combatting Unit were busy conducting a search operation at the premises and searched the man upon him entering the house. Three 9mm rounds of ammunition were found in his pocket.

The CCU continued searching the residence while the K9 Unit members questioned the man. They were then approached by a woman who indicated that she was the man’s mother. They questioned her and went to her car, which was parked nearby. Another man was in the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle they recovered a 9 mm Vector pistol with a magazine loaded with 12 x 9 mm rounds of ammunition.

Through further questioning it was established that the man in whose possession the ammunition was found was a 24 year old Constable stationed at Athlone police station.

The 53 year old woman was indeed his mother and the other 32 year old man, a friend. They all reside in Elsies River.

The investigation was concluded when it was established that the firearm and magazine had been stolen from a safe at Athlone police station in February this year and a case docket had been opened at the time.

The three were arrested and detained at the Parow police station.

They are to appear in Parow Magistrates’ Court on Monday 2 October 2017.

