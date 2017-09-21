Police officers flee after attack by community members

Die Vryburger

0
Police officers flee after attack by community members - Image - Die Vryburger

Police officers had to run away when a group of community members in Hanover Park attacked the officers.

The police were at a shooting scene and arrested a suspect for murder when the bystanders turned against them. The suspect managed to escape, and the police are still searching for him.

Two police members were injured including one who was bitten.

In a statement, the deputy minister of police said that the situation in Hanover Park was stabilized.

It is evident, however, that the police are no longer in control and are no longer respected.

Watch the video – Hanover Park SAPS under attack – Video

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Cape Peninsula University of Technology is burning... The Cape Peninsula University of Technology campuses in Mowbray and Bellville were attacked by arsonists again. A staffroom in Mowbray has been bur...
53 people arrested during taxi strike , Nyanga Efforts to ensure that those involved in criminal activities during the taxi strike on 18 September 2017, were brought to justice when 53 suspects wer...
Fishing communities battle the law and a depleted ... On weekends when the sun is shining and the wind isn’t gale force, the natural amphitheatre of rocks surrounding the Hawston harbour slipway is filled...
Attack on emergency services personnel Attacks on emergency services staff in the Cape Town area continue to increase. Four incidents were reported on Monday, September 18, in which vehi...