Police officers flee after attack by community members

Police officers had to run away when a group of community members in Hanover Park attacked the officers.

The police were at a shooting scene and arrested a suspect for murder when the bystanders turned against them. The suspect managed to escape, and the police are still searching for him.

Two police members were injured including one who was bitten.

In a statement, the deputy minister of police said that the situation in Hanover Park was stabilized.

It is evident, however, that the police are no longer in control and are no longer respected.

