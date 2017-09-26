Police killer gets life sentence plus 30 years, Cape Town

Sergeant Bafundi Mdlalo’s life of 34 years was tragically cut short on the evening of 29 July 2013 when he was shot and killed at Montclair, Mitchell’s Plain home in front of his wife and three year old son.

On Friday 22 September 2017, Mziwedingwa Putase was given a life sentence in the Cape High Court after he was convicted for being the mastermind behind the killing.

Putase was also found guilty on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and theft of a firearm. He was given 15 years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances and 5 years each for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and theft of a firearm.

All sentences will run concurrently.

Constable Nozuko Mdlalo, the slain Sergeant’s wife, was overcome with emotion upon the sentencing. Acting Judge Bruce Langa described Putase as a daring killer who intentionally shot and killed in a cold blooded and merciless manner a police officer in front of his terrified wife and infant child.

He also thanked Warrant Officer Werner Bothma, the investigating officer, for being thorough with the case by providing the necessary information throughout. Warrant Officer Danie Botha and Sergeant Jerome Michaels from the Flying Squad apprehended the suspect in Ceres while they were attending to an armed robbery at a liquor store.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, thanked the police members involved in bringing Putase to book. September being police safety month, the sentencing will send a strong message to those who are attacking police officials. Any murder, including those of police officials, will be investigated with vigor and the perpetrators will be pursued relentlessly.

