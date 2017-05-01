Police investigate Ravensmead double murder

Western Cape provincial detectives are working around the clock combing for clues following the murder of two people in Ravensmead late yesterday.

Two males aged 40 and 23 were shot dead on the corner of Firdale and Douglas streets in Ravensmead.

The suspect/s sped off in a grey Toyota Tazz.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the investigating officer Capt Alfred Barker on 078 312 3173.

