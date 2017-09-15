Police in shoot out as they foil robbery attempt, arrest 6

In their endeavors to prevent and combat crime that may threaten the safety and security of their local community, members of Kleinvlei police conducted crime prevention patrols on the morning of 14 September 2017, when their attention were drawn to four suspicious males in close proximity of the Eersterivier Center.

The suspects were placed under observation as the members suspected that they were in the area to perpetrate a robbery, and when they became aware of police presence, the suspects fled into a nearby bush in Strand Street.

During a police pursuit, gunshots were exchanged between the suspects and police, which ended with the arrest of two suspects.

Fortunately no one was injured during the shootout. Two suspects managed to evade their arrest and they are being sought. They however disposed of their firearms and as a result, four unlicensed firearms were seized.

Further investigations by members of Kleinvlei police resulted in the arrest of the two suspects who fled the scene, as well as a further two suspects who came collect them in the getaway vehicle, a Toyota Corolla that was also confiscated.

The six suspects are due to make a court appearance on 18 September 2017, in Blue Downs Magistrates court on charges of attempted murder and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

It is our opinion that a business robbery was prevented by the arrest of the four suspects, and the efforts of the members involved are commended by police management.

