Police confiscate 6 zip guns and arrest 3, Worcester

In endeavors to root out violent crimes plaguing communities, police members from Worcester reacted to information and descended on a residential premises in Avian Park early on the morning of 20 October 2017.

They arrested three suspects between the ages of 16 and 21 and seized six hand made guns, a hand saw, ammunition and handcuffs hidden in different parts of a shack.

The suspects will appear in court soon.

Avian Park has recently been in the news for incidents of gang related violence.

