Parliament on its way to bankruptcy?

It is not only the SABC and other state entities that are hovering on the verge of bankruptcy because, according to the speaker of parliament, there are not enough funds in the budget for Parliament to do its job.

A Member of Parliament, John Steenhuisen, states that parliament does not even do the basic things right. Also, there is no quorum in parliament for the purpose of implementing legislation, while other sittings seem to be a sleeping session for members.

Since the arrival of the Revolutionary EFF in Parliament, numerous sessions are also disrupted or delayed due to their disorderly actions.

The parliamentary secretary says parliament is a “broken organization that needs to be corrected.”

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News