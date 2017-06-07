Paramedics held at gunpoint in Manenberg – five arrested

The endeavors of Sergeant Darryl van Noie to ensure that offenders are brought to book, landed five suspects behind bars soon after they robbed paramedics attending to a medical emergency in Manenberg, Western Cape during the early hours of this morning.

At around 00:30 the paramedics were held at gunpoint by six suspects and robbed of personal effects in Carol Court Heideveld while assisting a heart attack patient. They fled the scene but did not take in consideration that a dedicated member of the Manenberg detective branch will be responsible for the investigation.

Sergeant van Noie followed up on the leads of the case and by 03:00 his efforts resulted in the arrest of five suspects aged between 20 and 27 years.

He recovered the stolen items as well as a toy firearm used in the execution of the crime. The sixth suspect managed to evade his arrest and is being sought.

Once charged, the suspects are due to make a court appearance in Athlone.

