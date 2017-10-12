Over R10 million in cash found in passenger suitcase, CTIA

0
Over R10 million in cash found in passenger suitcase, CTIA. Photo: SAPS
Over R10 million in cash found in passenger suitcase, CTIA. Photo: SAPS

A 38 year old SA citizen was arrested in the Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday afternoon after he was found with two suit cases filled with cash valued at millions of rand.

The suspect was allegedly from Pietermaritzburg on route to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) via Cape Town.

Customs officials impounded just over R10-million worth of currency and the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Unit members were summoned to the scene for further investigations.

He is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 12 October facing charges of contravening Sec (15) of the Customs and Exercise Act 91/1994 (failure to declare).

The acting Provincial Head of the Hawks, Brigadier Neil Oliver, remarked. “Obviously our probe in this will be to determine the trail and origin of the money. We cannot rule out unearthing illicit activities as we go along”.

