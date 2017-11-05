Operation combat uncovers dagga nursery, Heideveld

Participating in efforts to address the causes of crime, vigilant police members attached to Operation Combat, who were performing their crime prevention and patrol duties in the Western Cape, arrested several suspects for dealing in drugs, illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and the cultivation of dagga.

At about 21:10 members were following up on information in the Heideveld area. The information received was about drugs being kept at an address in Sneeuberg Street.

Members acted on the information and on their arrival they explained the reason for them being there and conducted a search of the premises after permission was given by the owner.

They found a nursery in the house where dagga was being grown, as well as 455 g of loose dagga. A total of 50 dagga plants were seized. The 50 year old homeowner was arrested for the cultivation and possession of drugs.

The arrested suspect are due to appear in court on Monday 6 November 2017, on the said charges.

