Ongoing crime prevention and arrests, Nyanga cluster

Preventing Crime and ensuring that offenders are brought to justice are the main focus of the Provincial Intervention Team.

The members were out in numbers on Friday night 20 October 2017, until early hours of the morning performing stop and search in the Nyanga cluster.

The operations paid off when they arrested a 27 year old man that was found to be in possession of a VW hijacked LDV in Nyanga.

A 32 year old was found to be in possession of unlicensed firearm in the Nyanga bus terminus during crime prevention at the bus terminus.

In another incident a suspect was found in possession of a R1 round and magazine and arrested for illegal possession of ammunition.

All the arrested suspects will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on 23 October 2017.

